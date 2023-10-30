Rivers lawmakers loyal to Gov Fubara suspend Chief judge, elect new Speaker

Chief Judge of Rivers State Justice Chibuzor Amadi was o. Monday suspended, by eight members of the House of Assembly who are in support Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Additionally, the House removed Martin Amaewhule, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, from office and installed Ehie Edison in his place.

Earlier, lawmakers opposed to the governor launched an impeachment proceeding against Fubara.

This followed an emergency sitting on Monday morning at the House auditorium after the hallowed chambers was burnt down last night.

Three items were brought before the House on Monday: the removal of Edison Ehie as House Leader; the impeachment of Fubara; and the suspension of Ehie, and three other lawmakers — Victor Okoh from Bonny, Goodboy Sokari also from Ahoada West as well as Adolphus Timothy from Opobo Nkoro.

Sylvanus Nwankwo from Omuma presented the notice of impeachment as signed by 24 members.

Ehie who was former House Leader was earlier suspended by the other faction on Monday. After assuming his new role he told reporters at the state Government House, Port Harcourt he had been elected by 26 members of the House.

He said, “As you can see, the House just rose from plenary and with all humility I must thank my colleagues, 26 Assembly members who have just elected me as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly

“My commitment to Rivers people is that I will be fair and just to all and sundry. And I will ensure that the rule of law takes its course.

“I will not betray my colleagues, I will not betray Rivers people and I will not betray my constituents.”

He added, “The honourable members that have been suspended will also be given a fair hearing.

“The House Committee on Information will publish their names and the House urges the House Committee on Petitions to give them a fair hearing.

“The House has also adjourned sine die because the Parliamentary Association has served us a notice of indefinite strike from Abuja. So we can’t sit again.

“Any sitting after now will not hold water because an official notice has been received.

“I tell people, if you have any grievances, approach the court. That is the resolution of the House.”

