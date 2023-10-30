Rivers impeachment crisis worsens as police shoot at Gov Fubara with teargas, water cannon (Video)

The impeachment crisis currently rocking Rivers State took a dramatic turn on Monday as policemen shot water cannon and teargas at the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara had stormed the Assembly complex with his supporters on Monday morning in the wake of moves by the lawmakers to carry out an impeachment motion against him.

He walked to the House of Assembly Complex guarded by his supporters and security aides as policemen in a water truck shot towards him, with sounds of teargas cannisters rending the air.

Fubara’s supporters could be heard saying “they are shooting at the governor”, “he stood his ground” repeatedly.

Fubara later addressed journalists at the complex claiming that he was shot at.

READ ALSO:Fire breaks out at Rivers Assembly

Governor Fubara also claimed that he has not committed any offence to warrant impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment.”

Ripples Nigeria reported earlier that 23 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, including the Speaker, at a sitting early on Monday morning, resolved to commence the process of impeaching the governor.

The lawmakers also suspended the majority leader of the House and some of their colleagues believed to be loyal to Fubara to pave the way for his impeachment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now