Gov Fubara claims innocence as Rivers Assembly commences impeachment proceedings

Siminalayi Fubara, the beleaguered governor of Rivers State, has stated that he has done nothing to merit the state House of Assembly impeaching him.

Shortly after the House members assembled to start the impeachment process against him, led by Speaker Martin Amaewhule, Fubara made this statement on Monday while speaking to his supporters at the Assembly Complex.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex.

He added, “Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press.”

The governor, who assured the people of the state of getting the dividends of democracy, said he would speak on the matter at the appropriate time.

Fubara also accused security agencies of compromise.

He said, “From what I have seen the security agency is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day.

“When people here ask who is this Fubara? He is that man that was killed for his struggle. I am not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody that I don’t know where these things are coming from.

“Let it be put on record that whoever masterminded this is trying to shift… I heard some people gathered to do whatever. That is purely rubbish. You can’t sit when there is problem and say you are doing anything. What are you doing? I’m the chief security officer. I’m the head of the government… whatever action that is taken here is null and void. For our good people, I know you are prayerful. You have been praying for me. God will see us to the end.”

