Rivers Police arrest woman who bath husband with hot water

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest a woman, Godslove Olakada, who poured hot water on her husband, Olakada Ejire, following a domestic dispute in Agbonchia community in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the woman had accused her husband, Olakada Ejire, who hails from Eleme LGA of not giving her N15,000 shared between them and their children from the host community dividends, leading to a heated argument.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said Olakada, a mother of two, angered by the development took hot water and bath the man on his face and attempted to escape.

“Thereafter she took the man’s Automated Teller Machine and attempted to flee with it but youths in the area handed her over to the police.

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued on Monday morning, confirmed the incident, saying the woman is being detained.

The statement reads: “The Rivers state police, operatives, through credible intelligence, have arrested one Godslove Olakada (f) from Agbonchia Eleme on Saturday, 14/10/2023 at about 20:30hrs for pouring hot water on her husband, one Olakada Ejire (m).

“He was rushed to Famo Hospital at Aleto Eleme for treatment. The cause was domestic family issues.”

The Rivers police spokesperson added that an investigation has commenced on the matter.

“An investigation has commenced to get to the root of the matter,” the PPRO stated, urging members of the public to promptly report distress situations to the police.

