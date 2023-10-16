Lagos govt reopens Mile 12 market, charges traders on cleanliness

Following its closure on Friday, the Lagos State Government ordered the reopening of Mile 12 International Market on Monday.

The market was reopened, according to Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, following a careful examination of all facets of environmental compliance, waste management procedures, and general cleanliness within the market.

The government would not stand by idly as these ideals were undermined and compromised by the actions of a small number of people, he said, adding that problems crucial to the environment, public health, and safety were non-negotiable.

“We cannot continue to be nonchalant about our environment. Our negative attitude towards the environment must stop.

“The way we treat the environment is the way the environment treats us. We cannot fold our arms and allow the nonchalance of a few to affect the generality of the people.

“Following full compliance with environmental standards and safety measures earlier listed as a precondition for reopening shut markets, the Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate reopening of Mile 12 International Market.

“Despite several advocacies and public Enlightenment, the government is left with no choice but to enforce. The enforcement exercise will be a continuous one, as no Government takes delight in shutting down markets,” Wahab said

He emphasised that the government will not hesitate to close down any market that resumes its previous filthy practises, urging the vendors to play by the rules of acceptable standards and placing a high priority on hygiene for both their own health and the public’s.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, managing director and chief executive officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, also spoke at the reopening and emphasised the Authority’s dedication to environmental sustainability and public safety, particularly in the area of market facilities in the state.

“The temporary closure of Mile 12 Market was essential to address observed environmental issues. We aim to ensure that all markets in Lagos, including Mile 12, operate in line with environmental regulations, creating a safer and healthier trading environment for everyone involved.

“We worked closely with Mile 12 Market traders and associations to implement corrective actions, including placement of dino bins, proper waste collection, disposal, employment of waste policing, bin keepers and payment for waste services, among others,” Gbadegesin noted.

