Metro
Suspected armed robbers seek plea bargain with Lagos govt
The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Monday, fixed November 8 for the hearing of a plea bargain by three suspected armed robbers in the state.
The suspects – Abolaji Kehinde, Tunde Jamiu, and Uche John – were arraigned by the state government for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.
The defence counsel, Mrs. Uche Onoha, told the court that the first defendant died while in custody.
She added that the defendants applied for a plea bargain on October 5.
The state prosecutor, Mr. Ola Azeez, did not object to the application.
Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the matter till November 8 for the hearing of the plea bargain.
Ogala, however, advised the prosecution to tidy up the processes before the commencement of the trial.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....