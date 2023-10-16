Suspected armed robbers seek plea bargain with Lagos govt

The Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Monday, fixed November 8 for the hearing of a plea bargain by three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The suspects – Abolaji Kehinde, Tunde Jamiu, and Uche John – were arraigned by the state government for alleged conspiracy and armed robbery.

The defence counsel, Mrs. Uche Onoha, told the court that the first defendant died while in custody.

She added that the defendants applied for a plea bargain on October 5.

The state prosecutor, Mr. Ola Azeez, did not object to the application.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the matter till November 8 for the hearing of the plea bargain.

Ogala, however, advised the prosecution to tidy up the processes before the commencement of the trial.

