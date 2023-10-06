Armed robbers attack hotel, shoot police officer, security guards in Ogun

Suspected armed robbers on Friday shot a police inspector and two security guards during an attack on a hotel in the Sagamu local government area of Ogun State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta, said the police officer was shot during a gun duel between the operatives and the armed robbers in the area.

She added that the police officer and the guards are currently receiving treatment at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu.

READ ALSO: One dies as vehicles plunge into Ogun river

Odutola said: “At about 0100hrs a distress call was received by Acpol Sagamu that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu. Based on the report a combined team of policemen were mobilized to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened sporadic firing while the policemen engaged the hoodlums. Two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds.

“Items recovered from the robbers included two locally-made single barrel guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one big scissors, 10 Android Phones, one Java phone, and a white Toyota Venza Car with registration number BWR 123DD Abuja among items.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now