NSCDC arrests 45 criminals in Kano

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 45 criminals in Kano State.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday in Kano.

He said 41 suspects were arrested by the agency’s armed squad during a night patrol of the Kano metropolis on October 5.

He added that the remaining four suspects were arrested in a clubhouse.

The spokesman said: “Four suspected vandals were also arrested at Riga fada and Dan Maliki in Kumbotso local government area by personnel of Anti Vandalism Unit and local vigilante groups.”

He alleged that the suspects were notorious armored cable vandals, who were in the habit of stealing electric transformer attachments and terrorising the Riga Fada neighbourhood.

“The suspects vandalised N1.5 million worth of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) equipment,” Idris-Abdullahi added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now