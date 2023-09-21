NSCDC arrests suspected oil, cable thieves in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected oil thieves in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NSCDC Commander in the FCT, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the operatives also arrested two armored cable thieves at separate locations in the city.

He said the suspects were between the ages of 25 and 37 years.

Odumosu said: “The command through credible intelligence report apprehended two persons illegally in possession of 16 jerricans of petroleum products suspected to be crude oil at Pai in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 12 illegal miners in Akwa Ibom

“Investigation is in progress in order to ascertain the source of the products and possibly, the men behind the mask.

“Two other persons suspected to have vandalised electrical facilities at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were also arrested.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now