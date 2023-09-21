Metro
NSCDC arrests suspected oil, cable thieves in Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected oil thieves in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The NSCDC Commander in the FCT, Mr. Olusola Odumosu, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the operatives also arrested two armored cable thieves at separate locations in the city.
He said the suspects were between the ages of 25 and 37 years.
Odumosu said: “The command through credible intelligence report apprehended two persons illegally in possession of 16 jerricans of petroleum products suspected to be crude oil at Pai in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 12 illegal miners in Akwa Ibom
“Investigation is in progress in order to ascertain the source of the products and possibly, the men behind the mask.
“Two other persons suspected to have vandalised electrical facilities at the premises of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were also arrested.”
