NSCDC arrests 12 illegal miners in Akwa Ibom
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 illegal miners and impounded six trucks in Akwa Ibom.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this to journalists during a media briefing at the command’s headquarters in Uyo on Wednesday.
Eluwade said the illegal miners were arrested by NSCDC operatives in Abak and Itu local government areas of the state.
The commandant added that the activities of illegal miners had impacted negatively on the environment and would not be allowed to continue.
He said: “On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, we went out on routine operations to perform our mandate of protection of lives and property of government.
“Most of these mining sites are government property and we were made to know that there are many illegal miners here in Akwa Ibom.
“We embarked on the operation as part of our activities to streamline the activities of miners in the state, and to ensure only legal miners are allowed to work on mining sites.
“The operation was also to ensure that dues and royalties are paid to the government. We arrested 12 illegal miners and impounded six trucks.”
