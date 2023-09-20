NSCDC arrests 12 illegal miners in Akwa Ibom

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 illegal miners and impounded six trucks in Akwa Ibom.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this to journalists during a media briefing at the command’s headquarters in Uyo on Wednesday.

Eluwade said the illegal miners were arrested by NSCDC operatives in Abak and Itu local government areas of the state.

The commandant added that the activities of illegal miners had impacted negatively on the environment and would not be allowed to continue.

He said: “On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, we went out on routine operations to perform our mandate of protection of lives and property of government.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests 3 suspected cable vandals in Abuja

“Most of these mining sites are government property and we were made to know that there are many illegal miners here in Akwa Ibom.

“We embarked on the operation as part of our activities to streamline the activities of miners in the state, and to ensure only legal miners are allowed to work on mining sites.

“The operation was also to ensure that dues and royalties are paid to the government. We arrested 12 illegal miners and impounded six trucks.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now