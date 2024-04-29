NSCDC arrests four Chinese over illegal mining in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives have arrested four Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

The suspects who were arrested on Saturday by the NSCDC Mining Marshalls were operating an unauthorized mining hotspot where lithium is being illicitly traded with the connivance of some unscrupulous individuals in the area.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement on Sunday the arrest of the foreigners followed the deployment of specialized personnel as Federal Government Mining Marshals.

A civil society advocate, Imran Muhammad, also confirmed the development in a post on his X handle @Imranmuhdz.

He wrote: “In a thrilling operation, the Mining Marshals of the NSCDC have apprehended four Chinese individuals at an unauthorized mining hotspot where lithium is being illicitly traded in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State

“Following the commissioning of some specially trained NSCDC personnel as Federal Government Mining Marshals, the team has intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal miners sabotaging the economy of the nation.

“The Mining Marshalls with a renewed vigour swung into action following credible intelligence and uncovered an illegal mining site where lithium is sold at Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“During the sting operation, the squad arrested four Chinese nationals who through preliminary investigation admitted that they were running an illegal site used for selling lithium,”

