Police kills 4 suspected kidnappers, recovers weapons in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Monday killed four suspected kidnappers in the state

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Warri, said the hoodlums were killed by operatives during a patrol along the Jesse/ Igueleba Road.

He said the suspects sighted the patrol vehicle from their hideout, deflated its front tyre, and engaged the team in a gun duel.

The spokesman said: “Due to reported incidents of kidnapping on Jesse axis of the state, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass, directed the deployment of operatives of the Special Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad and DOPS Buffalo team, among others, to the area.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 67 at Delta gay party

“Consequently, on September 18, during a joint patrol on Jesse – Igueleba Road, the team encountered a gang of armed bandits who laid ambush to attack and kidnap unsuspecting motorists.

“The hoodlums fired at the front tyre of the lead pickup van; thus, demobilising the vehicle.

“They were swiftly engaged in a gun duel by the police team. The armed bandits eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the policemen.

“One Ak-47 rifle with 20 rounds of live ammunition, two locally-made cut-to-size guns, and cartridges were recovered from them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now