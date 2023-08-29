Police arrests 67 at Delta gay party

Police operatives in Delta have arrested 67 persons for alleged involvement in homosexuality in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Ekpan police station on Tuesday, said they were arrested during a wedding ceremony of a gay couple in a hotel along Refinery road in the Uvwie local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi, urges LGBTQs in Nigeria to ‘come out of the closet’

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now