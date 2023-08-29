Metro
Police arrests 67 at Delta gay party
Police operatives in Delta have arrested 67 persons for alleged involvement in homosexuality in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the Ekpan police station on Tuesday, said they were arrested during a wedding ceremony of a gay couple in a hotel along Refinery road in the Uvwie local government area of the state.
He said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.
