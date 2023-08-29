NEMA confirms return of 298 Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya

298 Nigerian irregular migrants released from Libyan detention facilities had returned to the country.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

The returnees, according to the agency, spent varying periods at various detention camps in the northern African country.

They were repatriated back to the country in two separate chartered flights, the first with 161 returnees arrived in the country on August 21 while the second flight came on Monday with 137 returnees.

The statement read: “The second batch of returnees arrived on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, at about 5:38 p.m. on Monday.

“The returnees comprised 119 females who were mostly pregnant and 170 males with three female children, three male children and three infants.”

