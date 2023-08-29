Metro
NEMA confirms return of 298 Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya
298 Nigerian irregular migrants released from Libyan detention facilities had returned to the country.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.
The returnees, according to the agency, spent varying periods at various detention camps in the northern African country.
They were repatriated back to the country in two separate chartered flights, the first with 161 returnees arrived in the country on August 21 while the second flight came on Monday with 137 returnees.
READ ALSO: NEMA received 542 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Dubai
The statement read: “The second batch of returnees arrived on board an Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG, at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Cargo Wing, Ikeja, at about 5:38 p.m. on Monday.
“The returnees comprised 119 females who were mostly pregnant and 170 males with three female children, three male children and three infants.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...