NEMA received 542 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Dubai

The latest batch of 542 stranded Nigerians who were evacuated by the Federal Government from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, were on Sunday morning, recieved by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The returnees were received by officials of NEMA, Airport officials, security agencies, National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), NAPTIP, NIDCOM, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Custom Service, NCDC, Port Health Services, among others.

The Head, Press Unit of NEMA,

Manzo Ezekiel, who confirmed this in a statement, said the Max Air flight carrying the returnees touched down at exactly 4:29 a.m.

“Yes, we have received the 542 Nigerians who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates. The returnees include 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

Read also:UAE govt jails Nigerian lady for posting video of Nigerians detained at Dubai airport

“All of them will be screened by health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service, before being given a token to aid their transportation to their destinations by NEMA,” Mr. Ezekiel said.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, who led the team to received the returnees on behalf of the government, admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens.

The Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai, Atinuke Mohammed, who accompanied the returnees back to the country, appreciated the Federal Government for the special intervention in the safe evacuation of the citizens.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now