Varsity student stabs girlfriend to death after discovery of fetish substances in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a 24-year-old student of the University of Port Harcourt for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Dankwara, told journalists on Tuesday in Benin that the suspect’s landlord reported the case to the police.

He said the landlord informed the police that the suspect stabbed the lady several times with a knife.

The CP said: “Police operatives immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect, recovered two knives, and rushed the victim to the hospital where her body was deposited in a morgue.

“Items recovered from the suspect were two blood-stained knives, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, one laptop, and two ATM cards.



“The case was transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Benin. The suspect will be arraigned for murder soon.”

The suspect, who expressed regret at the incident, said the deceased travelled from Asaba to spend some time with him in Benin when he found some fetish substances in her possession.

He said the discovery led to an argument that resulted in the girl stabbing him and he responded in equal measure.

