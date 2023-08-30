NANS seeks collaboration with EFCC

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) South-South Zone B, has asked for closer collaboration and partnership with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against financial crimes across institutions in its area of coverage.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Commander of the EFCC Zonal Command in Port Harcourt, Assistant Commander of EFCC, ACE Ahmed Ghali on Tuesday, Comrade Sam Levi Okuru, NANS’ Coordinator in the zone, said they were in the Commission to familiarise themselves with its activities and explore ways of collaborating to fight criminality within the campuses of tertiary institutions in the zone.

Responding, the Zonal Commander, Ghali, thanked the students for coming to identify with the Commission.

He urged them to imbibe the virtues of hard work and unimpeachable character as values that will stand them out in life. Ghali urged the Association covering Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Edo States to build its foundation on good moral ethics, integrity, hard work and stay away from internet fraud, popularly known as yahoo yahoo.

“We have to work on our character and the character of others. As I speak to you now, some of your members are in detention, why? I always sign the detention order with pains but we have to do it to deter others. If we don’t do it, the whole society will collapse. We can’t afford not to have character, we can’t afford not to have morals, we can’t afford to be thieves, and we can’t afford to be fraudsters. Always embrace hard work. Shun short cut to wealth and fame”, he said

The anti-graft body had in recent times arrayed and prosecuted many youths, students and undergraduates for crimes such as fraud, cyber crime and others.

