EFCC returns $26,000 to British victim of internet fraudsters

Christine Brown, a British national and a victim of internet fraud was on Monday, presented with the sum of $26,000USD by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Brown expressed gratitude to the Commission for its efforts which she said, had brought some succour to her after losing her life’s savings to the fraudsters.

The 70-year-old had petitioned the Commission after being defrauded by an internet fraudster through a romance scam.

Narrating her ordeal, Brown said she became a victim after she met a purported John Barrowman, an entertainer and citizen of America online. Unknown to her, he was a fraudster. Brown said they became romantically involved, and the fraudster began to demand money which she sent to him through wire transfers, Bitcoin and gift cards.

Kanu Idagu, the Zonal Commander, while handing over the recovered fund, said the Commission will continue to discharge its mandate to the betterment of the society.

“We are doing a whole lot in ensuring that victims of fraud are restituted where possible, and we will continue to do more,” he said. He admonished the public to be circumspect in whatever they do online as fraudsters prowl the internet seeking to defraud unsuspecting victims.

