EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested on Monday in the Bwari and Dutse areas of the city following a report on their alleged involvement in internet frauds.

The suspects are – Odey Paul (25), Greg Odey (23), Julius Okpanachi (21), Ugbede Opaluwa (25), Okpanachi Emmanuel (25), and Mohammed Abba (26).

He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include two Toyota Camry and one Mercedes Benz C300 vehicles as well as 12 mobile phones and three laptops.

“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” Uwujaren stated.

