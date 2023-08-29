Metro
EFCC arrests six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the suspects were arrested on Monday in the Bwari and Dutse areas of the city following a report on their alleged involvement in internet frauds.
The suspects are – Odey Paul (25), Greg Odey (23), Julius Okpanachi (21), Ugbede Opaluwa (25), Okpanachi Emmanuel (25), and Mohammed Abba (26).
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests bank official for hoarding N29m new notes in Abuja
He listed the items recovered from the suspects to include two Toyota Camry and one Mercedes Benz C300 vehicles as well as 12 mobile phones and three laptops.
“The suspects will be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” Uwujaren stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...