OAU bans hugging, kissing, heavy make-ups, others on campus

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has placed a ban on hugging and kissing, lapping, wearing of indecent dresses, tinted hair and tattoos by students in a bid to curb immorality and indecency on campus.

In a set of codes of conduct and dress code contained in the revised students’ handbook for the new academic session, the school authorities also placed a blanket ban on “backless clothes, transparent wear, off-shoulder clothes, bum shorts, tattered jeans, dreadlocks, earrings for male/cowries for female, and micro/mini dress.”

It also asked the students to desist from “wearing any dress or items that cover their faces and opposite sex students from sitting on each other’s lap.”

The university also banned “sagging of trousers or knickers for males and females, hair braiding for males, nose, mouth, eye or extra rings, crop/jump tops, unconventional wearing of caps, tattoo/indelible markings for males, multi-coloured braid for females, haircuts with inscriptions, T-shirts with obscene inscriptions depicting immorality, hooliganism, among others.”

The new rule also outlawed “heavy make-ups, rumpled and dirty clothes, and hair plaiting or weaving by male students would no longer be tolerated on the campus.”

According to the school, violators of any of the dress codes will be rusticated from the school for one semester while in addition, any student found with coloured hairstyles, hair braiding for males, or spangled hairstyle for males will be rusticated for two semesters from the school.

It added that it would rusticate students found “touching, kissing and hugging a member of the opposite sex and students found massaging or sitting on the lap of the opposite sex for two semesters.”

