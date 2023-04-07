Metro
UNICAL bans indecent dressing among students, staff on campus
The University of Calabar’s (UNICAL’s) Service Compact With All Nigerians (SERVICOM) Directorate has banned indecent dressing among students, and staff of the institution.
The Director of SERVICOM at the institution, Patrick Egaga, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday specified that the wearing of short skirts, braless tops and gowns, see-through, bikinis, rag jeans, singlets, shorts above the knee, v-necks exposing the breasts, among other revealing, and indecent wears are no longer allowed in the institution.
Egaga stressed that the directive became imperative due to the proliferation of provocative, indecent, and unofficial dressing, especially among female students, and the staff of the institution.
He affirmed that the ban will take effect from May 2, 2023.
The Director added that those who flout the new order would be sanctioned, or denied access to any of the university’s facilities.
The statement reads: “Specifically, short skirts or gowns, above the knee, open backs, crop tops, braless tops and gowns, spaghetti finger, sleeveless tops, handless gowns, bikinis, see-through, transparent, apparels, and revealing contours are no longer tolerated on campus.
“Others are handless gowns, bum short revealing laps, slit skirts, body hugs, V-necks exposing breasts, tubes, strip-less, rag jeans, shorts above the knee, sleeveless shirts, singlets, lingeries, sagged trousers, and others.
“All of these will no longer be tolerated on campus with effect from Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
“Consequently, any student or staff clad in regalia or paraphernalia mentioned will be denied effective access into any of the university facilities or be appropriately sanctioned. A combined security and administrative task force will be constituted to monitor compliance.”
