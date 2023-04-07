Police gun down kidnapper, rescue two abductees in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have killed a suspected kidnapper, and rescued two abductees during a raid on a kidnappers’ den in Ikorodu area of the state.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to Journalists, on Friday.

Hundeyin noted that the raid took place on Thursday night.



He informed that the kidnappers did engage the Policemen in a gun battle during the raid, pointing out that after killing one of the suspects, the rescued victims were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Hundeyin said: “Yes, I can confirm the case. Two victims were rescued and one of the suspects was killed during a gun battle with the police.”

