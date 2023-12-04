UNICAL Increases Tuition Fees By 100%

The University of Calabar’s (UNICAL) administration has declared a more than 100% increase in undergraduate tuition fees.

The declaration was made in a statement that was provided to newsmen in Calabar on Monday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In a statement, the institution’s spokesman, Mr Effiong Eyo, said the upward review of the fees was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate on Friday.

The release disclosed that the implementation of the upward review will take effect in the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 academic sessions.

Read Also: Lawyer says Ondo cabinet members impersonating Akeredolu’s signature in documents

NAN reports that with the increment, freshmen, returning students, and final-year students for the non-science courses are expected to pay N111,000, N91,500, and N114,000, respectively.

In addition, they are also to pay N36,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively, as third-party dues.

Similarly, fees for science courses were increased to N155,000, N125,000, and N148,000, respectively, for freshmen, returning students, and final-year students.

Similarly, they are also to pay N38,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively, as third-party dues.

Prior to the increase, the average student’s tuition was N49,500 for returning students, N52,050 for final year students, and N64,050 for freshmen, depending on the department.

The administration stated that maintaining the university’s reputation for high academic standards and the present economic climate were the reasons behind the rise.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now