UNICAL suspends faculty dean for alleged sexual harassment

The management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Thursday suspended the dean of faculty at the institution, Cyril Ndifon, for alleged sexual harassment.

Some female students led by the president of the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) in the university, Benedict Out, staged a protest on Monday and demanded the sack of the dean.

The university senate began an investigation into the allegations on Wednesday.

In a letter signed by the Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, the university authorities directed Ndifon to proceed on an immediate suspension pending the conclusion of the investigation into the allegations.

The suspension took effect on Thursday.

The dean was directed to transfer all the varsity’s property in his possession before vacating his office.

He was also instructed to stay away from the school premises until invited by the investigative panel.

