Metro
Police kills suspected bandit, recovers 60 rustled sheep in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have killed one suspected bandit and recovered 60 rustled sheep in Korogo village, Jibia local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Katsina, said the operatives also recovered one AK-47 rifle and 110 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition after a gun duel with the bandits.
He said: “The hoodlums in their numbers armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles invaded the village early Wednesday and shot sporadically.
READ ALSO: Police kills suspected bandit, rescues 5 women in Katsina
“After receiving reports on the attack, the command mobilised a team of operatives to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel. As a result, the bandits were forced to abandon their heinous mission and scamper into the nearby bush.
“While combing the scene, the body of one neutralized suspected bandit, sixty (60) rustled sheep as well as one AK 47 rifle with one hundred and ten (110) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”
