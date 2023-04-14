Police kills two suspected bandits in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Friday repelled an attack on Danmarke village in the Kurfi local government area of the state and killed two suspected bandits.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the development in a statement in Katsina.

He said: “Today, Friday, at about 0130 hours, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK47 rifles, attacked the residence of one, Sarkin Fulani at Danmarke village in Dagwarwa District of Kurfi LGA.

“The DPO Kurfi Division led a police patrol team to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and successfully repelled them.

“The operatives recovered two corpses of the bandits neutralised during the operation, motorcycles and some rustled cows.”

