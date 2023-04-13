Police dismisses three officers for misuse of firearms, others

Three police officers attached to the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for misuse of firearms and other forms of misconduct.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the three officers – Inspr. Dahiru Shuaibu, Sgt. Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sgt. Isah Danladi – were also sanctioned for abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

He added that the dismissed police officers were attached to a musician on escort duties in Kano.

The trio, according to Adejobi, were subjected to an orderly room trial after video evidence of their activities surfaced on social media.

The statement read: “In the course of their duty on Friday, 7th April 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children.

“The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby warns all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions.

“Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures.”

