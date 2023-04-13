Court strikes out suit challenging PDP delegates’ list in Kogi

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking the nullification of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates’ lists for Friday’s governorship primary in Kogi State.

The judge delivered the verdict in the suit filed by some members of the PDP in Kogi State led by Abayomi Awoniyi.

Other plaintiffs in the suit are Abdullahi Haruna (SAN), Ruben Atabo (SAN), Mohammed Usman, Musa Wada, Kingsley Lona, Gedion Ojata, and Dr. M. Bolufemi.

The plaintiffs had through their counsel, P.O Okolo (SAN), urged the court to grant the order of inter locutary injunction restraining the respondents from accepting or using the list of delegates for the exercise.

The PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the chairman of the ad hoc delegate, Abdul Ningi, and the secretary, Warman Ogorija, were listed as respondents in the suit.

In his ruling, the judge held that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

He said: “The subject matter from the suit is the list of the delegates to be used for the PDP Kogi primary on April 14.

“It is important to note whether the court has the jurisdiction to handle the matter.

“The court cannot hear a matter which is exclusively within the jurisdiction of another state.”

He noted that FCT is treated as a state in the federation and each state is responsible for the matters arising in the state.

“It is different from the Federal High Court, this court can only assume jurisdiction in the matters within the FCT.

“This court by the virtue of 299 (a) is like a state high court.

“As much as I will like to grant the order, by the law, I am constrained and restrained to grant the order,” the judge added.

