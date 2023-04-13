Tinubu joins Biden, Australian PM in Time’s 100 most influential people of 2023 list

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been included in Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people for 2023.

Tinubu, who won Nigeria’s presidential election held in February 25, was placed in the “leader” category alongside the United States President, Joe Biden, and the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, in the list released on Thursday.

Other categories in the annual list which recognized the 100 most influential people in the world are titans, pioneers, artists, and icons.

In a statement, Times Magazine described the former Lagos State governor as a “longtime political power broker who seems “aware of his inheritance in form of a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including deep-rooted corruption, religious insurgencies, and shortages of cash, fuel, and power in a crumbling economy.”

Tinubu will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s fifth executive president since the country returned to democratic rule in 1999 on May 29.

