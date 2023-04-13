IGP approves deployment of police operatives to 185 LGAs for supplementary elections

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of police operatives to 185 local government areas ahead of next weekend’s supplementary elections in the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units across 185 LGAs in 24 states across the country on April 15.

The commission had during the February 25 and March 18 elections declared some polls inconclusive for various reasons and ordered supplementary elections in the affected states including Adamawa, Kebbi, and Rivers, among others.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement read: “The IGP has ordered the adequate deployment of supporting personnel and additional logistics for effective election security management during the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday 15th April 2023.

“The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armor), anti-riot equipment, etc.

“In the same vein, the IGP has directed all supervising senior police officers in charge of jurisdictions where the supplementary elections will be held, particularly the supplementary gubernatorial elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States, to ensure the emplacement of adequate manpower and other resources for effective policing of the electoral process.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now