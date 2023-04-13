SocialMediaTrends: All the reactions trailing ‘apology’ to Peter Obi after detention in UK

Unconfirmed news engulfed social media that the British Government issued an apology over the detention of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at a UK airport.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Obi was, on Friday, accosted by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London, and handed a detention note.

The apology rented the air spurring reactions on Social media with many aiming jibes at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

British government apologized to Peter Obi for illegally serving him a detention note. Can you now put a “respek” on his name? We are now waiting for US government to apologize to Tinubu for illegally collecting the forfeited dollars. Asiwaju fans oya start throwing the insults — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) April 13, 2023

UK Government has apologized to Peter Obi for the illegal detention note he received at Heathrow Airport. Snow White Obi received a 5 Star salute from the British Government. When will U.S Government apologize to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for seizing his $460,000 Cocaine Money?? — NEFERTITII (@firstladyship) April 13, 2023

The British government has apologized to Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, for his illegal detention at Heathrow Airport in London. The detention was a case of mistaken identity, as an immigration official had wrongly accused him of committing perjury, forgery,… — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) April 13, 2023

Peter Obi's illegal detention at Heathrow Airport in London was a case of mistaken identity, The British government has apologized in wrongly accused him forgery & identity theft. The Obi-Datti Media office has assured you all that Obi is back in the country sound and healthy. pic.twitter.com/TbpYaEmmJc — Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed (Youths) (@YDBabaAhmed) April 13, 2023

BREAKING: 🇬🇧 British government apologizes to Peter Obi over illegal detention. 🇳🇬 Nigerians want a full prosecution on the persons involved. @UKinNigeria — Ajiji 🌎 MIT (@Chief_Ajiji) April 13, 2023

BREAKING!!! British government has tendered an unreserved apology to our leader. Every lies have an expiry date.. Congratulations for all the Obidients for another round of winning. pic.twitter.com/soVrNekjrk — BUCOS (@TENIBEGILOJU202) April 13, 2023

We cannot continue to speculate!

Obi has not told us what happened, or has he?

Now, British Government has apologised, no link for verification.

Not great!!! — Proudly Edo woman. Ready for all (@Angela201045315) April 13, 2023

Twist of ‘fake’

However, shortly after the purported apology, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the issued apology was unconfirmed.

More interesting is the fact that some APC bigwigs reacted to the unconfirmed apology news with an alleged photoshopped image.

The alleged image and the now ‘fake apology’ triggered responses on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The British Government has not tweeted or published an apology to Peter Obi for the harassment at Heathrow Airport, so where are you people getting the apology gist from? #BolaTinubuIsADrugDealer #YakubuMahmood4Prison — A Distinguished Field Marshal ⚡️ (@General_Oluchi) April 13, 2023

The Labour Party (LP) says its flag bearer in the February 25 presidential poll, Peter Obi is not aware of any apology purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies regarding an incident involving him at the Heathrow Airport .. https://t.co/iawc4h4GfA — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 13, 2023

The British government did NOT apologise to Peter Obi over his detention in London for alleged CRIMES. Obidients are trying to cover the story using propaganda of lies. Ask them where is the letter of apology? Was it published in British papers? Abike Dabiri thank you. 👏🙏👀 pic.twitter.com/TrHO0rQsvC — JagabanOlu (@jagabanolu) April 13, 2023

Here is how the government of APC helped to recover Peter Obi from his detention cell in the UK over allegations of traveling to the UK with fake documents. All thanks to Abike Dabiri. His campaign fake, manifesto fake, his motives fake, even his travel documents are fake. WHY? pic.twitter.com/CVNOiAwP0E — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) April 13, 2023

So APC did a Photoshop that Abike Dabiri was the one who secured Peter Obi realize in the UK. Abike is the table and the table is Abike and Peter Obi is sitting in the air. Poor job😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/oVI93nvZfu — Engr. Kingsley (@_realkingsley) April 13, 2023

If not for Abike Dabiri the Criminal called Mr. Peter Obi would have rotted in Jail. If you are a Grateful person you will say a prayer for Aunty Abike pic.twitter.com/ZwdnaNT8fb — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi of Lagos (@EleyiLagos) April 13, 2023

Always coming through for Nigerians abroad big or small, thank you @abikedabiri for doing it again! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 13, 2023

I heard Aunty @AbikeDabiri has done it for the Compatriot that needed her intervention in the UK. God bless you and the services you have been rendering for our countrymen and women, especially this recent one, ma’am! — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 13, 2023

The Editor of the Picture did a Very terrible Work, Abike Dabiri White Cover Cloth Still Float Stain Peter Obi Black 😂🤣 Everything Is Just Floating 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wat0KVqx8X — BETWIZAD.COM_Webmaster (@OGBENI_BAMBAM) April 13, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

