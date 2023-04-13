Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: All the reactions trailing ‘apology’ to Peter Obi after detention in UK

Published

28 mins ago

on

Peter Obi

Unconfirmed news engulfed social media that the British Government issued an apology over the detention of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at a UK airport.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Obi was, on Friday, accosted by immigration officials at Heathrow Airport in London, and handed a detention note.

The apology rented the air spurring reactions on Social media with many aiming jibes at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Twist of ‘fake’

However, shortly after the purported apology, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the issued apology was unconfirmed.

More interesting is the fact that some APC bigwigs reacted to the unconfirmed apology news with an alleged photoshopped image.

The alleged image and the now ‘fake apology’ triggered responses on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

