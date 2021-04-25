Police dismisses killer inspector in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one Inspector Jonathan Kampani for last month’s alleged murder of a businessman in the state.

The police inspector shot dead the businessman, Jelili Bakare, during an argument at Quinox Lounge in Sangotedo area of Ajah on March 18

The deceased had asked the policeman to explain why he wanted to search him when the argument ensued between the duo.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed Kampani’s dismissal in a statement on Sunday, said the police officer would be prosecuted for murder.

The statement read: “The Lagos State @PoliceNG Command has dismissed one AP No 278055 Inspector Jonathan Kampani, attached to Mounted Troop of the Nigeria Police Force, for firing and killing one Jelili Bakare at Quinox Lounge, Sangotedo Area of Lagos State, on 18th March, 2021.

“The Command has conveyed the dismissal of the erring Inspector from the Nigeria Police to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba, via letter numbered AR. 3100/LS/ SPM/vol.2/321 dated 16/4/2021, for prosecution as advised by the Department of Public Prosecution of the Lagos State.

READ ASLO: Police arrests six suspects for alleged cultism, armed robbery in Lagos

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered the arrest and immediate orderly room trial of the inspector after the incident.

“He also led a team of senior officers in the command to pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Chief Bakare’s House, Ajiranland, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State on Saturday 27th March, 2021, where he promised that justice will be done in the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urged the general public, especially the family members of the deceased, Jelili Bakare, to be patient and have trust in the Police and the judiciary as the matter will be given the necessary attention and commitment it requires.

“The CP, however, reiterated his zero tolerance for professional misconducts and inappropriate behaviours among police personnel in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions