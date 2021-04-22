Lagos Police deploys 1000 personnel to stem tide of robbery, insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos Police deploys 1000 personnel to stem tide of robbery, insecurity
The increasing scourge of armed robbery and car-jacking within the Lagos metropolis has led to the deployment of 1,000 operatives across hot spots.
CP Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, made this disclosure via a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.
According to the statement, the Police Command has bolstered the fight via the purchase of motorbikes which would make it easier for the operatives to manoeuver and track traffic robbers.
“One chance as it is popularly called in Lagos state is one of the crimes we record, where passengers are robbed and pushed out of moving commercial vehicles, and the Command is mindful of this.
“This is why we have intensified our intelligence and are taking proactive measures to make sure the perpetrators are caught in their hideouts before they strike.
“What the CP has done again is to deploy additional 1,000 personnel to the traffic division of the state and they were given motorcycles to maneuver and keep traffic robbers in check,” Adejobi said.
He added that the Command had deployed policemen to fortify security at flashpoints and along most of the major routes in the states.
READ ALSO: Lagos State closes Covid-19 vaccination centres
He also explained that traffic robbers usually operated on motorcycles or just trek to their victims in a hold up while one chance operators robbed passengers inside vehicles.
He urged members of the public to assess vehicles properly before boarding and also take note of registration numbers whenever they were not certain.
“One chance operators can easily be tracked as long as we have the vehicle registration number. This is what made it possible for LASTMA officers to intercept a vehicle at Ajah recently.
“All we just need is for people to be mindful of the buses they board. Be sure to assess the kind of people in the bus and don’t just enter because you are in haste to get to your destination.
“But we are mindful of the two incidents and their modus operandi. We have arrested many of the culprits and we will not relent,” he said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Perez says Super League ‘on standby’, insists project designed to ‘save football’
Despite the withdrawal of most of the clubs that signed up to the European Super League (ESL), Florentino Perez says...
Spurs boss Mason sets Premier League record as Man City bounce back at Villa
Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ryan Mason became the youngest person to manage a team in the English Premier League as his...
Schalke players, staff attacked by own fans after first relegation in 33yrs
Players and staff of Bundesliga club, Schalke were greeted with verbal and physical abuses by their own fans on Wednesday....
Nigeria’s Musa Mustapha ranked world no.1 in U-11 table tennis
Nigeria’s teenage table tennis sensation Musa Mustapha has been ranked world’s best in the boys’ U-11 by the International Table...
All six EPL teams withdraw from Super League after widespread condemnation
The proposed European Super League may no longer come to reality as all six Premier League clubs initially involved, have...
Latest Tech News
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...
Japan-based VC secures $18.4m to support African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Japan-based VC secures...