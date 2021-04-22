Buhari approves funds for FRSC over properties damaged during #EndSARS protests | Ripples Nigeria

Due to the damage on properties wrought by the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an approval for the disbursement of intervention funds to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The intervention funds are meant for the replacement of the FRSC fleets and formations damaged during the protests.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, during the inspection of the newly acquired operational vehicles and tow trucks for the FRSC on Thursday, April 22, in Abuja.

According to Mustapha, this was to ensure the effective enforcement of road traffic regulations.

“The Federal Government acknowledges the contribution of the FRSC to the reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) and facilities on the nation’s highways.

“The President has continued to support these efforts through approvals for infrastructural development, vehicles, and equipment,” Mustapha said.

Furthermore, the SGF explained that modalities for the release of funds are in process.

“It is my belief that the Corps will put these newly acquired vehicles to effective use in ensuring the safety of our roads.

“Therefore, I enjoin the motoring public to continually obey traffic regulations and adopt good road safety culture as road safety is a collective responsibility, ” he said.

