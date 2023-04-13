PSC to investigate bribe for promotion claim in police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has set up a committee to investigate a report on the payment of $10,000 by officers for promotion in the force.

An online platform had reported that some police officers gave a $10,000 bribe to get special promotion from the PSC.

The commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the online platform reported that one Chijioke Okonkwo made the claim in a petition on behalf of some aggrieved senior police officers.

He added that though the petitioner did not disclose his rank, the commission would welcome further details on the matter.

The spokesman urged police officers with evidence on the allegations to forward the same to the commission.

Ani said: “The commission has also set up a panel of investigation, comprising both members of the commission and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate these allegations.

“Aggrieved officers should avail themselves of the existence of this investigative panel and come forward with substantiated proof that could aid the investigation.

“The commission insists that those found wanting in the course of the investigation will face the full wrath of the law.”

The spokesman, however, warned that PSC would not tolerate frivolous and fictitious media claims.

He stressed that the commission had directed the police to unravel the identity of the said Chijioke Okonkwo for interrogation.

