PSC to check right abuse, misconduct by police

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, said on Wednesday he would not tolerate misconduct and human rights abuses by police operatives in the country.

Arase, a former Inspector-General of Police, stated this when he was hosted by the Executive Director of Cleen Foundation, Mr. Peter Gad, in Abuja.

Arase reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against corruption and all other acts inimical to the image of the police.

He said: “I will not tolerate any issues of misconduct or human rights abuses. We have seen officers recently paying the price of misconduct.

“The commission has set up a parallel complaint response unit to engage and monitor the activities of the police on a weekly basis.

“It will help to assess the police force, especially in their conduct, which is a step to reactivating a vibrant police system.

“Where we monitor and find out that the police has erred in a context, there is nothing wrong for them to say they are sorry to the public because it happens everywhere in the world.”

