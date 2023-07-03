Court orders PSC to pay AIG Mbu N40m over unlawful retirement

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has been ordered by the National Industrial Court to pay AIG Joseph Mbu (Rtd) the sum of N40 million as general damages over his unlawful retirement before attaining the age of 60.

The verdict, which was passed on Monday by Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, also set aside the retirement of Mbu and declared that he remained an officer of the Nigeria Police Force {NPF} until he attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on May 10, 2018.

”I hold that the claimant’s premature retirement through a press release on July 2, 2016 is unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect,” Justice Obaseki-Osaghae ruled.

The judge also ordered that the sum of N750,000 be paid to the claimant as cost of the suit, stating that failure of the defendant to comply with the orders of the court within 30 days will attract a 10 percent interest per annum.

The court also ordered the PSC to pay Mbu his accumulated salaries, allowances and entitlement from July 2, 2016 when he was forcefully retired until May 10, 2018, when he would have retired having attained the mandatory 60 years.

In his evidence in Chief before the court, Mbu had stated that he was born May 10, 1958, and joined the police on Dec. 11, 1985, and had not reached the mandatory retirement age of 60, nor had he spent 35 years in service before he was retired in 2016.

Read also: Former AIG of Police, Joseph Mbu, charged with murder

The claimant had therefore sought, amongst other reliefs, an order of the court to invalidate his retirement which he claimed was done via a press release as he was never served statutory notice of retirement.

He also sought for an order of the court directing the defendant to pay his salaries, allowances and other entitlements from July 2016 to 2018, when he would have been due for retirement.

He also sought for payment of his terminal benefits, N500 million as general damages and N20 million as cost of the suit.

However, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae declined one of the reliefs sought by Mbu for a promotion to the position of a DIG and reinstatement into the police force.

The trial judge explained that the promotion relief cannot be sustained as the claimant had reached the mandatory retirement age on May 10, 2018 when the suit was pending.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now