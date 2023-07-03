Presidential Election Petition Court adjourns hearing of INEC’s defence till July 4

The hearing of the defence submitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission {INEC} has been postponed by the Presidential Petition Election Court until Tuesday, July 4.

The court set Monday, July 3 for respondents to present their case in defence of the petition brought by the petitioners contesting the results of the February 25 election in which Bola Tinubu was declared winner.

The electoral commission was scheduled to present their case against the petition submitted by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday morning.

A.B. Mahmoud {SAN}, the attorney for INEC, revealed to the court during Monday’s hearing that the commission had scheduled three witnesses to testify in support of their case. He, however, said that the witness who were scheduled to testify were unavoidably absent from the court.

He thereafter sought that the matter be moved to the next day.

The PEPC, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, heeded the request following the agreement of other parties in the case.

The results of the presidential election are being contested in court by three dissatisfied parties and their candidates.

The LP and Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP} and Atiku Abubakar, and the Allied Peoples Movement {APM} are the petitioners.

The parties and its candidates then dragged before the election petition court, the President, his vice, Kassim Shetima, and their party, the APC, to court in separate petitions.

