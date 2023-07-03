IPOB debunks reports of one-week sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra {IPOB}, has debunked reports that it has ordered a one-week sit-at-home exercise in the South-East.

The pro-Biafran group claimed that the strain and terror the rumours had caused made the clarification imperative.

Since a few days ago, the rumour has been spreading around the area that Simon Ekpa’s branch of the IPOB has proclaimed a one-week sit-at-home period from June 3 to June 9.

The IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, responded to the development in a statement on Monday, saying South-East citizens should disregard the “rabble-rousers”, stressing that there is no such thing as a sit-at-home day.

The statement read in part: “The leadership of the IPOB, the Directorate of State and the supreme leader of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to publicly disassociate IPOB from any purported call for a one-week sit-at-home for Biafrans.

“These clarifications have become necessary because Biafrans have sent inquiries asking if the IPOB leadership has called for a sit-at-home. IPOB is not part of such irresponsible order from government-paid agents whose agenda is to ridicule the struggle to restore Biafra sovereignty.

“Therefore, Biafrans should ignore the rabble-rousers. There is no sit-at-home scheduled. The purported one-week sit-at-home jingle on social media is not from IPOB. We are not in the business of issuing irresponsible and non-existent sit-at-home orders. IPOB is a responsible movement and family. Our aims and objectives are to give peace and freedom to our people not to inflict more pain on the pains Nigeria has already inflicted on us.

“Those who came from the back door are nothing but thieves. Thieves come to rob, kill, and destroy. The agent provocateurs are on the same mission as the Federal Government and its security agents to keep

“How can we be keeping our people indoors for one week at these harsh economic times in Nigeria? Our people should start reasoning. Some Federal Government agents are trying to make the South-East unattractive for our people to return to. They have failed.”

