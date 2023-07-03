President Tinubu meets security chiefs, NSA in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with service chiefs and National Security Adviser {NSA}, Nuhu Ribadu at the State House, Abuja.

They are Maj. Gen. C.G. Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. T.A. Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral E.A. Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff, AVM H.B. Abubakar, and Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The meeting which began at 03:00 pm local time is Tinubu’s first known in-person engagement with the security helmsmen since their appointment on June 19.

Read Also: Insecurity: Ex-Gov Bafarawa demands more commitment from Tinubu’s govt

The President had on June 19 removed all the service chiefs he met in office exactly three weeks after his inauguration and appointed new ones whom he directed to resume with immediate effect.

The move by the President followed persistent calls by civil society organisations that the security architecture be rejigged and fresh hands allowed to handle the nation’s security apparatus.

During his inauguration speech, Tinubu, who took over from Buhari, his fellow party man on May 29, 2023, promised to “defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country”, adding that “to effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security doctrine and its architecture”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now