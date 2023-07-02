Insecurity: Ex-Gov Bafarawa demands more commitment from Tinubu’s govt

The former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, on Sunday, demanded more commitment from President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the fight against bandits wreaking havoc in the Northern part of the country.

Bafarawa, who addressed journalists in Sokoto, said success in the fight against the bandits would enhance food security in the country.

He said: “The government at this time needs to focus more on security for our innocent farmers to be able to go to farm without any intimidation or fear of being attacked.

“As we are all aware, food security is always a key to our survival but at the present state our people cannot even attempt to go to farm.

“So, as for us our responsibility is always to inform the leaders that our people’s priority is simply how to get food.

READ ALSO: Nigeria in deep calamity over insecurity – ex-gov Bafarawa

“Let the government put all the necessary measures and strategy toward enhancing security for our farmers to farm.”

The ex- governor, who is a chieftain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), appealed to the government to invest more in education.

“Our children’s education, most especially at the banditry top areas, has continued to remain a great source of concern.

“The number of out-of-school children is at alarming rate as such, government needs to explore the necessary steps in addressing the menace,” Bafarawa added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now