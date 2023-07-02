Tinubu returns to Abuja after five-day stay in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday left Lagos for Abuja after celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir in the state.

The president arrived in Lagos last Tuesday from London.

During his five-day stay in Lagos, the president hosted his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, at his residence in the Ikoyi area of the state.

He also visited the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in Abeokuta, and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

President Tinubu rounded up his programme in the state with a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akinolu, at his palace in the Iga Idungaran area of Lagos Island.

He was seen off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other top government functionaries in the state.

