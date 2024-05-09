Tinubu appoints Chukwuemeka Woke as Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority MD

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the appointee is a seasoned engineer and politician who had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

Woke also served as Chief of Staff in the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt for many years.

The statement read: “The President expects the appointee to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency.”

