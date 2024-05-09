Edo govt denies taking Oba of Benin to court

The Edo State government has dismissed reports on an ongoing court case with the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo.

Reports emerged earlier on Thursday that the state government has dragged the revered monarch to court over the ancient treasures.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who addressed journalists in Benin City, said the state government has no case in court against the Oba of Benin.

Nehikare said the monarch was sued by the Enogie of Evbo-Obanosa/Abudu, His Royal Highness, Prof. Gregory Idurobo Akenzua, and the Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko, his Royal Highness Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen,

He said: “The attention of the Edo State government has been drawn to the misinformation regarding a court case involving our revered monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and some Enigie.

“The case with suit no B/29005/2023 is between His Royal Highness Prof. Gregory Idurobo Akenzua, the Enogie of Evbo-Obanosa/Abudu, and His Royal Highness Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen, the Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko against Oba Ewuare II.

“The Oba of Benin and the state government are defendants in the suit.

“It is sad and painful that the matter which is essentially among brothers had degenerated to the point of litigation.

“The government hereby appeals to all parties in the matter, being blood relatives, to work together and withdraw the matter from the court.

“And begin a process of dialogue towards the amicable resolution of the issues in the interest of the sanctity of our most respected traditional institution.”

