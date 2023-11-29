Lawmakers warn of possible violence in Edo over govt’s plan to reduce Oba of Benin’s powers

In an effort to prevent a potential breakdown of law and order in Edo State, the House of Representatives on Tuesday formed an ad hoc committee to communicate with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the National Security Adviser (NSA), and other security agencies.

The conflict sparked by the government’s plan to establish new traditional institutions from the Benin Kingdom was to be resolved by the House’s ad hoc committee through communication with the state government and the Benin Traditional Council.

The motion regarding the urgent public urgency of preventing a potential breakdown of peace in the state due to the state government’s plan prompted the Green Chamber’s concerns.

Dennis Idahosa, Billy F. Osawaru, Murphy Omoruyi, and Esosa Iyawe sponsored the motion.

The seven local government districts that make up the Edo South Senatorial District, which include Benin Kingdom, are represented by the four legislators.

As he introduced the motion to the House, Idahosa reminded his colleagues that the Oba of Benin is the sole legitimate traditional monarch of the Benin country and that the country has a long history dating back several millennia.

The lawmaker said due to colonialism and subsequent creation of local government areas, the Benin Kingdom was encapsulated in the seven local government areas, namely Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon, Ovia South West and Ovia North East.

According to him, despite the creation of seven local government areas in Edo South, the Oba of Benin remains the sole traditional ruler in the Edo South Senatorial District.

Idahosa also voiced alarm that the state administration had declared its desire to establish a “new regime” without any justification, forming new traditional councils in each of the seven local government regions, with chiefs chosen by the Oba to serve on the councils.

According to the legislator, this plan would create rival customary authority to challenge the Oba of Benin for power within the Benin Kingdom, thereby causing division within the long-standing monarchy.

