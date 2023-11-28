Tinubu prioritising human capital investments —Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says the President Bola Tinubu’s administration is seriously prioritising investment in human capital and other related areas of human development because the country’s greatest asset is its people.

The VP who made the assertion at the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) annual lecture and awards ceremony in Abuja at the weekend, said the administration needs the support and trust of Nigerians to build a less challenging economy.

Shettima who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters (Office of the Vice President), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, noted that the theme of the annual lecture further expanded the horizon for a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges at the meeting point between the citizen and the state.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said:

“We need the support and trust of all Nigerians. In return, we have pledged to lead the nation towards building a less challenging economy, in spite of the current hardships which we wish were avoidable.

“We are burdened by past and current challenges which will take huge efforts to overcome. We are also beckoned by greatness for which we have been well prepared by our huge endowments in human and other resources. The difference in which direction we go will be located in the quality of our human assets.

“The choices we make today will be critical in determining whether we just continue to grow a population, or we build a strong economy to support and add quality to the life of a huge citizenry because we have invested in developing the quality of our population through good and relevant education, health services, an informed access to developing opportunities in technology and growing our natural resources.

“We have to ensure good governance and security as priorities, not least because these are vital to inclusive development and the growth and development of the democratic process. From where we stand, Nigeria has no choice but to think and act boldly, ” the VP said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now