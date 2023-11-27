Gov Abiodun defends Tinubu govt, says president inherited ‘almost comatose’ economy

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun wants Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration because it inherited an “almost comatose” economy.

Abiodun stated this on Sunday night while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

After succeeding Muhammadu Buhari in May, Tinubu swiftly enacted economic reforms meant to stimulate foreign investment and repair the state coffers. Nigerians are currently facing tripled fuel prices and increased food prices, despite the fact that his administration eliminated the fuel subsidy and floated the naira.

Governor Abiodun, however, is confident that the nation would prosper in the long run and advised Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration.

He said, “The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has been very bold and audacious. They have taken the bull by the horns. They have done what no other government has done in the history of Nigeria.

“They have had to deregulate to save Nigerians and they deregulated at a time when the pricing of petroleum was at the largest margin. But knowing fully well, they either did that then or the country would be brought to its knees. Like they said, there can’t be any gain without pain. He has inherited an administration that was almost comatose.”

Despite the fuel subsidy removal and liberalisation of the naira bringing a sharp increase in the costs of living, Governor Abiodun, who is also of the All Progressives Congress (APC), just like Tinubu, is confident a turnaround is close.

“You know our President, besides being a former governor and a senator, he is also an accountant,” he said.

“So, he is someone who is very spot on and all hands are on deck to turn this economy around. We are very hopeful and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

