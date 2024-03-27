Police in Ogun outlines measure for schools to curb kidnappings

In response to a recent spate of school kidnappings, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has called upon schools to implement stricter security measures. The Commissioner made the request during a security meeting held on Wednesday, which was part of the state’s Safe Schools Initiative.

Commissioner Alamutu emphasized the importance of physical security measures, urging schools to “ensure that access to the school premises is strictly controlled and regulated.” This includes actions such as:

• Perimeter Fencing: The erection of perimeter fencing around school grounds to restrict unauthorized access.

• CCTV Cameras: Installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at strategic locations throughout the school to monitor activity.

• Designated Entry/Exit Points: Limiting access points to the school grounds and establishing clear procedures for entry and exit.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of vigilance and awareness among staff, students, and parents. He encouraged schools to develop a system for visitor registration and require proper identification from all non-student visitors entering the school.

“Promoting safety awareness and vigilance among students, teachers and staff” is crucial, Commissioner Alamutu stated. He urged schools to develop a system for reporting “any strange conduct or behaviour observed from among themselves to the school authority for prompt response.”

These measures are intended to deter potential kidnappers and improve the overall safety of students within Ogun State schools. The recent kidnappings have understandably caused concern among parents and educators, and Commissioner Alamutu’s call to action reflects the urgency of addressing this issue.

