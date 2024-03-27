Ndume describes hike in Hajj Fee as unfair, berates NAHCON

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has expressed his reservations over the increase in the fare for the 2024 Hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Ndume, who opposed the hike, in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja, described it as unfair and a deliberate plan to deny Nigerian Muslims, especially first timers, the opportunity to participate in the exercise.

Recall that the NAHCON had announced on Sunday via a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Sanda-Usara that the fare to the 2024 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia had been increased by N1,918,032.91.

The commission explained that the rate of N1,474.00 to a Dollar informed the adjustment.

The commission said about 49,000 intending pilgrims under the public quota, had earlier paid the sum of N4.9 million to the commission when the Naira was still at N897 to a dollar at the banks, adding that they had been told to pay an additional N1.9 million each on or before 28 March, while new registration had been fixed at N8.5 million.

READ ALSO: NAHCON hikes hajj fees, registered pilgrims to pay N1.9m top-up

The outspoken Senator listed the five pillars of Islam – Shahada, Salah, Zakat, Sawm, and Hajj – and noted that the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca is required of every Muslim at least once in their lifetime.

Ndume insisted that pilgrims, who had earlier paid the old fees should not be compelled to cough up almost N2 million, barely one week to the end of the registration.

The Senator said: “The sudden hike in the fees intending pilgrims are expected to pay by NAHCON is unfair. You cannot impose such on them.

“They had already paid ahead of time. If there is any changes, the burden should be on NAHCON and not on the intending pilgrims.

“Something urgent needs to be done about this. I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to approve the payment of the extra fee as directed by NAHCON. This is the right thing to do in order to save the situation.

“I am also calling on states pilgrims are coming from to subsidise the fees of pilgrims, especially first timers. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is unfair to deny first timers the right to perform this spiritual exercise, especially after they have already paid the old fee set by NAHCON.

“I do not think it is fair to ask them to pay almost N2 million again. Many of the pilgrims saved up the money for many years to enable them participate in Hajj. You cannot deny such people the right to participate.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now