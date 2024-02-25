NASS REPUBLIC: Ndume’s treatise on Naira and Dollar. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, last week, accused the Federal Government of benefitting from the Naira depreciation against the Dollar.

Two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), were also reviewed within the week under review.

1. Ndume’s accusation on FG’s gain on Dollar rise



On February 21, Senator Ndume averred that the Federal Government was gaining from the fall of the Naira against the USD.

“Don’t forget that this (2024) budget is a ‘dollarized’ budget, especially in terms of income (from crude experts priced in Dollars). And when it comes to the terms of the expenditure, it’s in Naira,” the Senator said when he spoke in an interview on Channels Television.

Ndume’s observation may yet portray the Federal Government as insincere in its monetary policy initiatives.

Indeed, his words raise more questions than answers as the Federal Government doubles down on efforts to redirect the economy on the path of progress.

While the Senator may be applauded by some for his outspokenness, he falls short on proffering solutions, the barn e of which portrays him as purely grandstanding.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“There is a big disconnect between the Minister of the FCT (Nyesom Wike) and the elected officials. I have WhatsApp messages, I have written him one or two letters and I don’t get any response.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. As Akpabio begs Nigerians for patience



Following the biting hardship across the country, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on February 18, begged Nigerians to exercise patience with the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

“All we need is patience. The rot that has happened in Nigeria for so many years, for almost 60 years, cannot be solved in six months. So, what we need is patience… patience from all quarters,” the Senate President said at a thanksgiving service organised by Senator Barinada Mpigi, in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Akpabio’s plea for patience, once again, reconfirms the suffering of millions of Nigerians as the harsh economic realities hit home.

His plea does very little to address the questions of government’s inability to weather the storm in good time, while portraying it as visionless and lacking practical steps to fixing the challenges of development.

Inasmuch as time is a prerequisite to addressing the challenges, Akpabio, and the entire political class should know that they have done next to nothing as a show of sacrifice during this hard time.

3. Amending the 1999 Constitution



On February 21, the Senate announced that the 1999 Constitution will be completely reviewed in 2 years.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the review, Senator Barau Jibrin, speaking in Abuja said: “It is important to note that the Committee is not constituted to rewrite the 1999 Constitution, but to process proposed amendments to it, and we will strive to conclude this assignment within the next 24 months.”

The fresh deadlines may yet rekindle the debate over whether the processes adopted will gift Nigerians a far-reaching people-oriented constitution as has been demanded by many.

Therefore, on the flip side, it calls attention to whether the current leadership would be ready and willing to commit political suicide by radically altering the current constitution that my leave most of them near powerless.

Whatever be the case, the lawmakers must bear in mind that they carry the weight of countrymen eagerly desirous of a constitution that would give a sense of belonging to all regions, and brighten their fortunes in the Nigerian project.

Answer: Senator Ireti Kingibe

Kingibe made the allegation on January 21, 2024, when he spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. She represents Abuja in the Senate.

